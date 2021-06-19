William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 72,021 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

