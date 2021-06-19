William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 90,312 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after acquiring an additional 609,674 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

