Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 18,601 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock has a market cap of £178.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45.

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

