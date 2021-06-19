Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 258.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,309 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

WTFC opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

