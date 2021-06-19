Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 47,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 16,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

