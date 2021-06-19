Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 528.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.49. 2,209,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,431. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

