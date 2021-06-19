Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

