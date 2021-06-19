Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$5.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

XBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of XBC opened at C$4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

