XMON (XMON) Price Hits $567.82 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. XMON has a total market cap of $848,846.32 and $128,370.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $567.82 or 0.01571649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00146734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00182405 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00866525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.39 or 1.00017643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

