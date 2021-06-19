XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $69.65 on Friday. XP Power has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

