XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $32.06 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $16,243.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00140633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00863054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,475.17 or 0.99637631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,239,090 coins and its circulating supply is 42,788,026 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

