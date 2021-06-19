Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $255,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

