Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

