Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

