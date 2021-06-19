Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,390 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

EWG opened at $34.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

