Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,959 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

