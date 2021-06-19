Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 23,366,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

