Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,333,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

