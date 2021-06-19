Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.14. Athene reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49. Athene has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

