Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $86.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $371.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 237,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

