Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.