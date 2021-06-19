Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.35. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

