Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.10. General Motors reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,602,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426,621. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

