Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post sales of $355.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.04 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iRobot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 863,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.73. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

