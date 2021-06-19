Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to report sales of $185.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,613. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

