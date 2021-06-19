Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $59.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NOVA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.38. 2,788,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

