Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vitru will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vitru.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

VTRU stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $386.22 million and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

