Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $17.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.18. 2,252,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,698. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

