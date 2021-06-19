Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

