Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 104,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,272. The company has a market cap of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

