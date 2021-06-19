Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $2.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.29. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

