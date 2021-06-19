Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.13 million, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,647 shares of company stock worth $1,611,105 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

