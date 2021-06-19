Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

