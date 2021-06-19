Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post $40.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.68 billion and the lowest is $35.44 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $143.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.30.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

