Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,664. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $86.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

