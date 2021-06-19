Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.29 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.59 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.12 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $103.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million.

XERS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 3,648,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,998. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

