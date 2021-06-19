Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
ZG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
