Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

