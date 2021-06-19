Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $18.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $18.58 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $77.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 387,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,979. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

