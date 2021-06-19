Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:CFX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.52. 1,961,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,407 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

