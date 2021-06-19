Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 769,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.70.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.