Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. II-VI posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $174,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,427. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

