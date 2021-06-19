Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

OR opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after buying an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $6,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

