Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 940,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

