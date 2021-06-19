Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

