Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

