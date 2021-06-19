Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTRN. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $1,915,985. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $4,251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

