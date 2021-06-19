Zacks Investment Research Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGS. Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

