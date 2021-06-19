Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

