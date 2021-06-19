Zacks Investment Research Lowers Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

