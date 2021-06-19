Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUAN. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NUAN stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

