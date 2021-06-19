Zano (ZANO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,506.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00006358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $24.63 million and $154,506.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,293.60 or 1.00140386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00034305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00432610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00784135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,719,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,385 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

